‘Filthy water’: AAP blasts BJP over ‘Delhi water crisis’

New Delhi: AAP state president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led ‘four-engine government’ after the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to replace decades-old pipelines and carry out desilting in East Delhi—actions necessitated by the DJB’s continued supply of foul, sewer-contaminated water to residents. Describing BJP’s five-month performance as miserable, he stated: “Areas that never received dirty water are now witnessing severe contamination”, adding, “People are being forced to approach the courts because BJP’s representatives are simply not listening”.

Relating his personal experience, Bharadwaj explained how in his locality, where pipelines had been upgraded eight years ago, they had never faced any issues—until the past 15 days, when sewer-contaminated water began coming through. Further, he expressed dissatisfaction with the partisan and discriminatory behavior he claimed was common in BJP-run offices—alleging that MLAs ask about voting behavior before addressing citizen complaints. Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP’s lack of seriousness in initiating meaningful new public service projects, claiming that the party had introduced neither new buses nor fresh Mohalla Clinics, but had instead focused on rebranding existing infrastructure to create an illusion of progress.