Filmmaker dies in crash: Onlookers click pictures as he lay bleeding; GoPro stolen

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man lost his life in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas when his motorbike collided with another one, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.



The heartbreaking incident occurred on the night of October 28, when a PCR call at 10:11 pm alerted the local police to a collision involving two motorcycles and leaving two individuals injured.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that both victims had been rushed to different hospitals for immediate medical attention, and no eyewitnesses were present at the location.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Pal (30), a resident of the Kalkaji area of south Delhi. He was a filmmaker currently working as a freelance photographer in Gurugram, while the second bike was driven by Bunty (26), a resident of Badarpur,

Delhi, who is employed as a private driver in Gurugram, officials said.

Police conducted a detailed analysis of the CCTV footage from the area. This analysis revealed a distressing sequence of events. The collision between two motorbikes can be seen in the CCTV footage.

Based on the statement provided by Bunty and the examination of the CCTV footage, the authorities registered a case under section 279/337 IPC on October 30.

On Tuesday at 6 pm, the police received information about the passing of Piyush Pal. Later, the post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday and the body was subseq

uently handed over to the family, the officials mentioned.

Shockingly, the onlookers allegedly did not offer any assistance, leaving the 30-year-old injured and bleeding on the roadside for over 20 minutes. Instead of aiding him, they chose to take pictures of the incident. Furthermore, the filmmaker’s mobile phone and GoPro camera were stolen during this period.

The mobile phone’s continued ringing until 10 pm indicates that crucial time may have been lost due to the lack of immediate help. The missing GoPro camera, which was used for work purposes, adds to the gravity of the situation. The victim’s friends and family are not seeking compensation but are demanding justice for the incident.

Based on CCTV footage, the police have taken action and registered a case of rash driving against the other motorcycle rider involved in the accident.