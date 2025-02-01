Film City project receives approval

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has granted approval for the Film City construction layout plan to be developed in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said that Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor-led Bayview-Bhutani Film City Private Limited is expected to begin construction activities by February 2025. Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA said, “We have approved the layout plan paving way for the construction work to begin at the site. Now the concessionaire will decide the date when work will commence at the site, but they will have to carry out the construction work as per the terms and conditions given.”

According to officials, the layout plan was submitted on December 24, 2024. The authority officials conducted a thorough assessment through their planning department and a high-level committee before granting approval, said a senior YEIDA officer.

“The authority has specified various requirements, including obtaining necessary approvals for parking details, landscaping, horticulture work and implementing the project in phases. The concessionaire must establish a film institute and secure certification for environmental compliance, ensuring minimal ecological impact and reduced carbon footprint during construction.”

The Rs 1,510 crore Film City project encompasses 1,000 acres, with its initial phase covering 230 acres over eight years. Construction is expected to commence in February 2025, with the foundation stone ceremony scheduled shortly.

Bhutani Group plans a foundation stone ceremony after February 26, with infrastructure including a film institute and advanced facilities.