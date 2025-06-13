Film City groundbreaking likely on Jun 16, says YEIDA

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday said that the film city’s foundation stone laying ceremony is expected to be performed on June 16, with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likely to conduct the ceremony via video conferencing. However, the final programme details will be confirmed within the next couple of days.

With the Yamuna Authority granting approval for the first phase’s blueprint on Monday, presenting it to the company’s chairman and film producer-director Boney Kapoor, the construction timeline officially began on the same day.

The Bhutani Film City Pvt. Ltd. tasked to complete the initial phase within 18 months. The first phase includes construction of sound studios and permanent sets, alongside the film university.

The initial phase, spanning 230 acres in Sector 21, requires an investment of Rs 900 crore, whilst the complete project is valued at Rs 1510 crore.

“The Yamuna Authority is actively developing infrastructure plans including electricity, water supply, and road connectivity. Sector 21 will house an electricity substation and rainwater facilities, with direct connections to both Ganga Expressway and Yamuna Expressway,” a senior YEIDA officer said.

Webu Company plans to develop the site as a tourist destination, with subsequent phases including malls, offices, and villas. The first phase will feature filming locations including replicas of hospitals, schools, airports, heliports, prisons, and temples. Additionally, miniature versions of prominent global cities and landmarks will be constructed, the officer added.