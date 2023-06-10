Files related to evacuee land transfer complaint against IAS officer sought

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has written to the Chief Secretary to direct Divisional Commissioner Ashwini Kumar to provide files related to a complaint against IAS officer Ashish More in connection with evacuee land transfer.

It also sought both Kumar and More’s appearance before the Petitions Committee on June 15. A complaint against More, related to alleged irregularities in the transfer of 54 bihgas of land with a current market value of around Rs 50 crore, was referred to the Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Petitions by the House Speaker.

It was alleged in the complaint that More, while serving as District Magistrate (North) had decided two appeals under the Delhi Land Reforms Act in April and December 2013, which were allegedly related to land falling under “Muhafiz Jaydad” (evacuee property) and was the custodian land belonging to the central government.

The Delhi Assembly Secretariat on June 9 wrote to the CS on the directions of the chairperson of the Petitions Committee, requesting him to issue directions to the divisional commissioner, Revenue Department, to submit the “requisite documents” by June 12. It sought to further direct the divisional commissioner to appear before the Committee on the next date of its sitting. “I am also directed by the Chairperson, Committee on Petitions to inform you that the sitting of the Committee was held on 07.06.2023 to discuss the issues regarding the complaint of irregularities in the transfer of land by Ashish More, IAS, while posted as DM/Collecter, North in the year 2013 in respect of Government/Custodian land in village Jhangola in North District,” said Delhi Assembly Secretariat Deputy secretary Sunil Dutt in a communication to the Chief Secretary.