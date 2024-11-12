‘Fight polls as if I’m contesting all 70 seats’, Kejriwal appeals to AAP workers in Delhi

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday delivered a strong message to the district and booth-level party workers, asserting that their loyalty should not lie with any individual MLA or councillor, but should be tied directly to him.

With Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year, Kejriwal also emphasised that the party will decide on its candidates based purely on performance and work, and not on political favouritism.

Outlining his vision for the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal said during an event at Kirari in north-west Delhi, “Your loyalty should not lie with any MLA or councillor. You should work as if I am contesting all the 70 seats (in Delhi).”

“We will distribute tickets based on performance and rigorous surveys. It does not matter if an MLA or councillor is not selected; your allegiance should be with me as I am in front of you in all the seats,” he added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo also urged the party workers to go to the voters even if they are angry with the AAP MLAs or with Kejriwal himself, and remind them that if the party doesn’t retain power, Delhi will again become like the other states.

“The people of Delhi might be upset with some MLAs or even with me, but remember that if the BJP comes to power, Delhi could end up being like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana or Rajasthan,” he claimed.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal accused it of attempting to undermine AAP’s initiatives in the national capital.

He also highlighted the BJP’s recent promise of providing free electricity, calling it a “desperate attempt” to mimic AAP’s popular welfare schemes. “BJP is trying to obstruct our work in the national capital. Now even Amit Shah is promising 200 units of free electricity. Tell the voters that if Kejriwal does not return (to power), they will be again burdened with high power bills,” Kejriwal said.