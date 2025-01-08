Fight between politics of work and abuse: Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with leaders expressing full confidence in winning under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Describing the contest as a battle between ‘politics of work’ and ‘politics of hurling abuses,’ Kejriwal urged his party volunteers to take the field with full strength and passion.

Kejriwal wrote on X, “This election will be a contest between the politics of work and the politics of hurling abuses. The trust of Delhi’s people will remain with our politics of work. We will surely win.” He encouraged AAP volunteers, calling them the party’s “greatest strength” and emphasising that even the Opposition’s “massive machinery fails in the face of your passion.”

Senior leader Manish Sisodia echoed similar sentiments, asserting that Delhiites will vote for Kejriwal’s leadership, which has brought transformative reforms in healthcare, education, and women’s welfare. “Delhiites will vote for a leader who has provided 24-hour electricity and ensured zero electricity bills, easing the lives of countless families in the city,” Sisodia said. He further stated, “Once again, they will choose a leader who secures a bright future for their children.”

Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai also expressed confidence in AAP’s preparations. “We are fully prepared and will intensify our efforts as the election approaches. The people of Delhi will once again form the working government of Arvind Kejriwal,” he said. The party has launched its campaign song “Phir Laenge Kejriwal,” which will be promoted to the masses. AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar highlighted the party’s commitment to free and fair elections, calling for action against those involved in irregularities, including BJP leaders allegedly distributing money and manipulating voter lists.

“We are hopeful that the Election Commission will take action on all legitimate complaints raised by AAP to ensure free and fair elections,” Kakkar said. AAP leaders continue to target the BJP’s lack of preparation, with senior leader

Jasmine Shah remarking, “BJP has no face, no agenda. They insult our leaders but fail to focus on the issues that matter to the people of Delhi.”