Fiery presidential debate sets JNU abuzz ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: The air at Jawaharlal Nehru University crackled with energy as drums rolled, slogans roared, and flags fluttered during the presidential debate for the JNU Students’ Union elections — a spectacle that blended political theatre with passionate student activism.

From cries of “Kashmir hamara hai” and “Hindu lives matter” by ABVP to chants of “Azadi” and the sight of a Palestinian flag by AISA in solidarity, the amphitheatre turned into a mini-parliament of India’s most politically conscious campus.

Every inch of the venue told a story. Handwritten posters demanded answers, “Where is our hostel?” one asked. Some bore portraits of Nehru, faded but firm, peeking from the crowd as reminders of the university’s roots. The Election Committee frequently had to intervene as the deafening clash of dhaplis, drums, and chants drowned out the microphones.

The debate began at 11:30 pm on Wednesday and stretched into the early hours of Thursday, concluding around 4 am. All 13 candidates were allotted 10 minutes each to present their views, turning the campus amphitheatre into a charged arena of ideological face-offs

and political expression.

Before the speeches commenced, a two-minute silence was observed in memory of the 26 people killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The two-minute stillness briefly cut through the intense atmosphere of the night.

As the speeches began, the air was thick with competing slogans. AISA and SFI activists drowned out the ABVP candidate’s address, while ABVP volunteers beat dholaks and clanged metal plates whenever Left-aligned speakers took the stage.

ABVP’s presidential candidate, Shikha Swaraj, electrified the crowd with fire of her own, invoking the recent Pahalgam terror attack. “To those who say terrorism has no religion — were the victims not asked their faith before being killed,” she asked. “The Left has failed JNU. It’s time ABVP showed how to truly fight for student rights.”

“Andhera hai, raat hai, ye laal andhera chhatega aur is JNU campus mein akhil bhaarateey vidyaarthee parishad ka sooraj ugega,” Swaraj added.

AISA’s Nitish Kumar with a sharp rebuttal of alleged election manipulation. JNU’s fiery presidential debate saw walkouts, poetry, and protest as alliances clashed ahead of April 25 polls. Tayyaba Ahmed faced disruptions, while others decried academic decline and minority neglect. With major realignments and 7,906 eligible voters, the contest is personal and political. Results are due April 28, following same- day vote counting.