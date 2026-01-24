FFOI celebrates flag legacy

NEW DELHI: The Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) on Thursday honoured the victorious Indian women’s cricket team for the visually impaired, who also played a friendly game of cricket with FFOI president Naveen Jindal, at an event marking the 22nd anniversary of the Supreme Court judgment that democratised the use of the Indian National Flag.

The programme highlighted key milestones in the national flag movement — 30 years of the Delhi High Court judgment, two decades since the parliamentary amendment, and the pivotal role played by the judiciary and Members of Parliament in upholding citizens’ right to proudly display the Tricolour.