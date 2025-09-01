Festive relief: Delhi traders to get Rs 1,600 cr GST refunds by Diwali

New Delhi: In a major relief for the trading community, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that nearly Rs 1,600 crore in pending GST refunds will be cleared before Diwali. The refunds, stuck since 2019, are expected to bring much-needed liquidity and festive cheer to traders.

Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting with the Department of Trade and Taxes at her camp office ‘Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan’, CM Gupta said, “The previous government had failed to take any concrete measures towards the settlement of this long-pending amount. Taking serious note of the issue, I have directed officials that the entire refund be disbursed to traders before Diwali.”

The meeting was attended by GST Commissioner Nandini Paliwal, Finance Secretary Shurveer Singh, and other senior officials. According to officials, the Delhi GST Department has collaborated with IIT-Hyderabad to develop a new IT module that leverages data analytics and automation for faster verification of claims. The system, Gupta said, will ensure “quicker settlement of refund applications, providing timely relief to traders.”

The Chief Minister directed her team to process only “undisputed and genuine” refund applications, strictly in line with rules. She emphasised that the exercise must be completed on a priority basis.

Highlighting the wider economic impact of the move, Gupta remarked, “Timely refunds will ensure adequate liquidity for traders, reduce their litigation costs, and collectively accelerate Delhi’s economic growth.” She added that improving the Ease of Doing Business remains a core focus of her administration. Gupta also underlined that her government understands the challenges faced by traders and is working to safeguard their interests. “We are continuously making concrete and effective efforts to protect and promote the trading community,” she said.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that the government has set up a Traders’ Welfare Board to institutionalize dialogue with the business community. “The Board includes appropriate representation from Delhi’s traders themselves, ensuring that their issues and concerns are addressed in the truest sense,” she said.

Officials said that the refunds would start being credited to eligible traders in a phased manner over the coming weeks.