Female toll attendant assaulted over payment in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A female toll attendant at Luharli toll plaza in Greater Noida was allegedly assaulted by a woman commuter early on Monday morning after she refused to let the woman’s car pass through the toll without paying the fee.



On Monday morning around 6 a.m., a black sedan stopped at the toll plaza but the occupants refused to pay the fee claiming to be local and demanded exemption. The 24-year old female toll attendant asked them to show local government ID proof but they did not have it.

Instead, two men and a woman, in her mid-30s and resident of Bulandshahr, wearing a salwar suit stepped down from the car and entered inside the toll cabin.

A heated argument broke out and the woman pulled the toll attendant by her hair, grabbed her jaw and pushed her out of her chair to the ground before manipulating the boom barrier and signaling her driver to proceed without making the payment. The whole incident was captured on CCTV inside the toll cabin. Following the incident, a written complaint was given by the victim with the toll manager to Dadri police station. “On the basis of the complaint received, an FIR under section 323 (criminal assault) and 504 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the woman. With the help of CCTV footage she was identified and later arrested by police. The woman has been sent to jail after being produced before the court and further investigation is underway,” said a senior police officer.