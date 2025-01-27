Female Sangai deer dies at Delhi zoo

NEW DELHI: A female Sangai deer died at the Delhi zoo after sustaining injuries on Saturday morning, with a senior official describing the incident as “unusual and accidental”.

The deer is estimated to be aged between two and three.

A nilgai (blue bull) was also injured, the officials said.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said, “The death of the female deer was unusual and accidental.” On the incident involving the nilgai, he said that dominant males had already been separated. Sources at the zoo attributed the death to mismanagement.

Hormonal changes during the estrus period can increase aggression in animals, according to a source. Recently, a one-horned rhinoceros named Dharmendra died under mysterious circumstances, and a white tiger cub passed away due to traumatic shock.