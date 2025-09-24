Female officers chase, shoot, and apprehend repeat offender in Gzb

Ghaziabad: For the first time in the city, a women’s police team was involved in a late-night encounter with a criminal. The incident occurred on Monday night near the Lohia Nagar police outpost. The team was on routine vehicle checking duty when the confrontation unfolded.

According to ACP Nandgram, Upasana Pandey, a man on a scooter was spotted coming from the direction of Meerut Road. When signalled to stop, he attempted to flee by turning onto a side lane. The women’s police team immediately gave chase. While trying to escape, the man lost control of his scooter and fell.

When asked to surrender, the man pulled out a pistol and fired at the officers in a bid to escape. The police retaliated swiftly in self-defence, injuring him in the leg before apprehending him on the spot. He was taken to MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad for treatment under custody.

The accused was identified as Jitendra, 22, a resident of Sector-9, Vijaynagar. A known criminal, he has eight cases against him, including theft, robbery and snatching.

Police recovered a country-made pistol (.315 bore), a live cartridge, an empty cartridge, a stolen scooter, a mobile phone and a tablet from his possession.

During questioning, Jitendra admitted to stealing motorcycles and snatching valuables such as mobile phones, cash and bags in NCR areas. He confessed to selling them cheaply for personal indulgence. He also revealed that the mobile phone and tablet seized were stolen the previous night from a house near Kamla Hall in Crossing Republic, while the scooter had been stolen from Delhi last year.

The women’s police team has won public and official praise for their courage and prompt action in a dangerous situation.