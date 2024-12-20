February 2020 riots: HC upholds framing of charges against accused

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld framing of rioting and other charges against a man in a February 2020 violence case.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed the plea of Salim Malik who challenged a trial court order framing rioting and mischief charges, among others, of the IPC.

The charges were framed on July 24, 2023, when the trial court said discharging him at the final stages of trial “would be unmerited”.

The case pertains to arson at a car showroom on February 24, 2020 in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

The judge observed the specific allegation made by a witness over Malik’s involvement and said the trial court was not incorrect in framing the charges.

“This court does not find any impropriety, illegality or infirmity with the impugned order passed by the sessions court. Accordingly, the petition is dismissed,” the high court said on December 17.

The order said the evidence was yet to be tested in the trial, which was at the stage of completion.

“As per the counsel for the state, out of 15 witnesses, 12 witnesses have already been examined, and eight dates have been allotted for completion of trial between January 7, 2025 and January 30, 2025,” it said.

Northeast Delhi witnessed violent clashes on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and about 700 injured.

The petitioner challenged the framing of charges saying the case was based on inadmissible disclosures and the allegations lacked specific details and credible evidence to link him to the alleged acts of arson or rioting at the car showroom.

Delhi police opposed the petition and alleged the statement of witnesses and other material established that petitioner was actively instigating an unlawful assembly by raising inflammatory slogans, resulting in stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel and extensive damage and arson to both public and private property.