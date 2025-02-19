Feb 21, 22: No water supply in parts of city

NEW DELHI: Some parts of the national Capital will face water supply disruption on February 21 and February 22 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the affected areas include Jangpura, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Block-6 Kalkaji, Kailash Kunj, Nehru Apartment, Aurobindo Market, Geeta Colony, Janta Flats Mayur Vihar Phase-111, Pocket A, BC & D Mayur Vihar Phase-11, BB Block BPS East Shalimar Bagh, A2/LIG Ekta Apartment Paschim Vihar, Madipur, Pocket-11 DDA Flats Jasola Vihar, C-5 D Block Janakpuri, ESC-E-Block Vikaspuri, A-2 Block Janakpuri.

“Due to the annual program for flushing of the underground reservoir and boosting pumping station water supply will be affected in the following areas on feb 21 and feb 22,” the statement said.

Due to repair work, water supply will be halted, and residents are advised to use water wisely. Water tankers will be available on request via the DJB helpline or central control room.