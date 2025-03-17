Fear over festivity: Transpeople, women face annual Holi ordeal

NEW DELHI: For many women and transpeople in Delhi, Holi is not a festival of colours but an annual ordeal of harassment. The days leading up to the festival often turn public spaces into battlegrounds where safety is a luxury. From school-age boys to grown men, anyone can be an aggressor, emboldened by the excuse of festivity. Water balloons are hurled with force, regardless of age or consent, and often filled with harmful substances like dirt, eggs, or chemical-laden colours. Those who step out must choose between enduring this treatment or locking themselves inside. Even more disturbing is the culture of impunity—older men often dismiss concerns with the refrain, ‘Bura na mano, Holi hai.’

Nimisha, a 22-year-old professional who recently moved to the city, recalled how a water balloon left her in pain. “I was hit so hard that I had bruises all over my back on the eve of Holi. The shock of it was worse than the pain. When I looked up, I saw two teenage boys laughing from their balcony,” she said.

For many, such experiences are not new. Meenakshi, a 30-year-old resident of Delhi, shared that she was attacked twice in similar incidents while travelling in an autorickshaw near CR Park. “The first time, two boys on a bike threw a liquid-filled balloon at me and sped away. A few years later, it happened again. That time, I even called the police to file a complaint, but nothing came of it. Now, I simply avoid stepping out on Holi,” she said.

Beyond physical assault, the festival also brings with it a sense of helplessness and frustration. “It disgusts me that my body is seen as public property during Holi. Men feel entitled to throw balloons or smear colour on us, and we can’t even protest because they’ll say, ‘It’s just for fun,’” said Rashi, a 24-year-old university student who was hit by multiple balloons while walking to class.

Transpeople, too, face heightened harassment during the festival. Karuna, a transwoman who lives in Lajpat Nagar, said that Holi emboldens people to cross boundaries they otherwise might not. “A man grabbed me and smeared colour all over my face while his friends laughed. When I protested, he mockingly said, ‘Everyone plays Holi, don’t be so sensitive.’ It’s a reminder that our safety isn’t a priority,” she said. For Kamla Devi, a 26-year-old domestic worker from Malviya Nagar, Holi is a time of fear. Having faced harassment while working, she now takes the day off. Women and trans people in Delhi are calling for stricter security measures, urging law enforcement to take complaints seriously and prevent Holi from becoming an excuse for assault.