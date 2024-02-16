FDCI COO jumps to death from 19th floor of Noida high-rise

Noida: A 39-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the 19th floor of a high rise society in sector 100 of Noida on Thursday morning.



Police said that the man took the lift to the 19th floor from where he jumped.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Amit Gandotra, who had previously worked with media groups, and was currently working as chief operations officer (COO) at Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). He lived on the third floor of the building along with wife and a son in Lotus Boulevard society in sector 100.

On Thursday morning around 9 am, while talking on mobile, he boarded the lift from the ground floor and went to the 19th floor of the society and jumped from there.

“On getting information, the family immediately rushed him to the hospital located in Sector-128 where the doctors declared him dead,” said a senior police officer.

Police said that the reason for suicide has not been known yet. No suicide note has been found. Police are investigating from personal as well as professional angles.

In another incident that took place on Valentine’s Day eve, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his 24-year-old girlfriend before killing himself in Noida. The girl from Mathura lived in Neelkanth PG of Nawada village in Sector-62 of Noida.

She was an HR employee in an IT company located in Sector-62 while her office mate said that she was under mental stress on Wednesday morning. After coming home from office in the evening, she stopped answering calls and around 7:30 pm in evening some of her office friends reached there and saw her lying unconscious on bed inside her room with injury marks around her neck.

They took her to Fortis Hospital located in Sector-62 where the doctors declared

her dead. Police were called and the death indicated due to strangulation.