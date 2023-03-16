FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Govt

The government has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs for violation of laws in the last five years and a total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 provides for revision by the central government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act.

During 2018 to 2022, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,827 associations have been cancelled due to violation of the provisions of the Act and rules, he said in a written reply.

There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that a total of Rs 2,430.84 crore in foreign funding has been received by Indian NGOs in the last three years.

An amount of Rs 905.50 crore in foreign funding has been received by NGOs in 2021-22, Rs 798.18 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 727.16 crore in 2019-20, he said in a written reply.

The minister said as on March 10, 2023, the FCRA registration certificate of 16,383 NGOs is valid, out of which 14,966 NGOs have submitted mandatory annual returns for the financial year 2021-22 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

He said some complaints had been received in the past regarding misutilisation or diversion of foreign contributions by the FCRA registered associations and such complaints are dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules.