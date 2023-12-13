FBI director meets Delhi CP

New Delhi: FBI Director Christopher A Wray met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora here on Tuesday and the two held discussions on emerging technology-based challenges to law enforcement and the need for closer cooperation in solving transnational cybercrimes, an official statement said.

Accompanied by a US delegation, Wray met Arora at the Jai Singh Road Delhi Police headquarters.

The area around the headquarters was cordoned off for the visit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) chief.

During his meeting with Arora, Wary was briefed about the mandate, challenges and organisational setup of Delhi Police and areas of possible cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies, Delhi Police said in its statement. Emphasis was given on enhancing exchange of information on criminal matters and for improving structural coordination in combating transnational crimes, it said.

Both Delhi Police and FBI recognised the need to focus on emerging technology-based challenges to law enforcement, closer cooperation in solving transnational cybercrimes, facilitating access to service providers offering encrypted communication applications and the need to share information to prevent criminals from taking advantage of operating from or finding shelter in different countries, it added.

Wray and Arora encouraged greater formal as well as informal channels of inter se communication, experience and resource-sharing in investigation of complex technology-enabled crimes.

They discussed issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres, among other things, Delhi Police sources said.

During an interaction with senior officers of Delhi Police, Wray thanked them for hosting the FBI delegation and said the visit will lead to a qualitatively enhanced relationship in the future. Arora thanked Wary for sparing time to visit the Delhi Police headquarters and assured him of continuing cooperation in all matters of criminal investigation, areas of mutual concern and relationship building in the days to come, an official said.