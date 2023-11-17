Fbd: Man falls out of hotel window, dies

Faridabad: A 24-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances after falling from the window of a hotel room on the first floor where he was partying with his friends, police said here on Wednesday.

After the mother of the deceased alleged foul play, an FIR was registered against the three friends of the man and they were being questioned, they said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikas, a resident of Kheri village. In her complaint, Jaipali, the mother of the deceased, said that he had gone with a villager Virendra alias Veeru on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, she received information from the police that her son had died.

She alleged that Vikas was murdered by Veeru, Deepak and Siddhant as he was a Dalit.

“We are questioning all three suspects after taking them into custody. We handed over the body to the kin after postmortem today. Further probe is underway”, Inspector Rajiv Kumar, SHO of Old Faridabad police station, said. According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that the four friends had gone out together in Deepak’s car and after getting liquor, they left for the hotel. On Wednesday night at around 10:00 pm, they reached a hotel at Badkhal Chowk and booked rooms 106 and 109. After some time, everyone gathered in room number 106 and started partying.

A senior police officer said that the friends of the deceased said that there was an open window in room number 106 that was not visible

due to a curtain over it. At around 3:30 am on Thursday, Vikas suddenly fell from the window on the road.

His friends said they rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, but Vikas’ mother alleged that he was murdered by his friends.

Following the complaint, an FIR was under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered at Old Faridabad

Police Station on Thursday, the police said.