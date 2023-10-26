Fbd: Man dies after brawl with men who harassed his daughter

A 53-year-old man died after a fight with three men who allegedly harassed his daughter during a Dandiya programme here, police said on Wednesday.

The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, they added.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the accused in connection with the incident, which took place on Monday late night at BPTP Princess Park Society in Sector 86 here, they said.

The police said the three youths approached the girl while she was dancing. They forcibly asked her to dance with them and even asked her for her phone number.

When the girl’s family intervened, the trio allegedly thrashed her brother Rudra Mehta and pushed her father Prem Mehta, following which the man fainted and fell on the ground. Prem was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The relatives of the deceased said they were dissatisfied with the police inaction in this matter.

Prem’s wife alleged the accused entered the society despite security measures in place, adding that one the men is a resident of the society, while the others were from outside.

The deceased’s daughter, in her complaint said that the incident took place around 1.15 am on Tuesday during the Dandiya night organised in the society. “A man named Lucky came to me and first asked for my mobile number and then asked me to dance with him,” she said.

“Lucky got angry when my brother tried to talk to him. He along with his friend Sandeep Khatana and one other thrashed my brother brutally and even tore off his clothes. When my father intervened in the matter, they pushed him and he fainted after falling on the ground. We rushed my father to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” the girl added in her complaint.

Based on the girl’s complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under Sections 304 (culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kheri Pul police station late Tuesday evening, Station House Officer Sandeep Kumar said. “We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem. Further probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO added.