Fbd: Labourer beaten to death by employer

FARIDABAD: A 35-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by the owners of an RMCA plant here when he went to ask for money to go home, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Bechan Shah, a native of district Chhapra in Bihar, working at the RMCA plant in Mirzapur village for the last few months, they said. He was working at a salary of Rs 12,000 per month.

According to police, the plant owners owed him Rs 65,000 and had paid him Rs 29,000. Shah wanted to go to Bihar to visit his family on Rakshabandhan and he demanded the outstanding salary from his employers Ramesh Tiwari and Gyani.

According to the complaint filed by Madan, the victim’s co-worker, late Sunday evening Tiwari and his brother-in-law Rajesh were drinking when Shah demanded his remaining salary. They thrashed him and left him seriously injured, police said.

Shah was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Madan said.

Based on Madan’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 7 police station on Monday, police said. “We have arrested the plant owner Ramesh Tiwari and his brother-in-law Rajesh Kumar. We are questioning the accused and the body of the deceased will be handed over soon.