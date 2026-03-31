Fbd: Food delivery agent on bike killed after being hit by Mercedes

FARIDABAD: A 28-year-old food delivery agent was killed after his bike was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding Mercedes in Sector 15 of Faridabad, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Anand Raj Bind, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Bhatola village and worked for Zomato. The accident occurred around 2 am on Monday near the fire brigade office.

Police said the impact flung him and his bike onto the road. His brother found him unconscious at the spot, with the car parked some distance away. He was first taken to a private hospital and later referred to Delhi, where he died during treatment. The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which has been seized. Police said the car, registered to a company, was headed to the airport at the time. Efforts are on to arrest the driver.