Fbd: Couple, 4-yr-old son found dead

Faridabad: A couple and their four-year-old son were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their rented accommodation in Sarurpur Colony, under the limits of Mujesar police station, on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported around 1 pm, following which a police team reached the spot and found the bodies of the couple and their child lying inside a room. A brazier was found in the room, but the brother of the deceased claimed it had not been lit that night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Yadav (22), his wife Mamta (21), and their son Chhotu. No visible injury marks were found on the bodies, said Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav. A forensic team was called to collect samples. mpost