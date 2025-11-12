FBD: Cops conduct search op day after recovery of cache of explosives

Faridabad: An extensive search operation was carried out across parts of Faridabad on Tuesday, a day after police recovered 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material from two rented rooms of a Kashmiri doctor linked to a suspected terror module.

The probe into Monday’s blast near Delhi’s Red Fort has pointed to possible connections with the Faridabad module. Police teams have been stationed at Al Falah University in Dhouj, where Dr Muzammil Ganaie, a Pulwama native, had been working and residing for over three years.

Staff and doctors at the private UGC-recognised university are being questioned.

Haryana DGP O P Singh said the situation in the state remained peaceful and dismissed reports of any new recovery, clarifying that the seized material was Diwali crackers.

He urged the public to remain calm and report suspicious activity via helpline 112.

Eight people, including three doctors, have been arrested following a 15-day joint operation.

The seizures included ammonium nitrate, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, over 90 live rounds, and bomb-making components such as timers and circuits.

Police have intensified checks at borders, railway stations, parking areas and hotels, with security tightened at public places and vital installations across Haryana.