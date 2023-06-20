Fbd: 2 men drown while bathing in lake in Sirohi

Faridabad: Two men from Delhi drowned while bathing in an artificial lake in Sirohi area here, police said on Monday.

According to police, six friends from Delhi had come to have a picnic at the lake built near the Sirohi mine late Sunday evening.

After reaching here they all went down to bathe in the lake. Having no idea about the depth of the waterbody, Madhukar (28) and Nazim (22), residents of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, went deeper into the lake and drowned, they said.

After getting the information, a police team from the Dhauj police station reached the spot and fished out the bodies with the help of local divers, police said.

They said Madhukar, Nazim and their other four friends — Sagar, Sachin, Rohit and Laxman — were working together in a private company and their family has been informed.

A senior police officer said that bathing in the lake in Sirohi area is strictly prohibited, but people from far and wide come here to bathe.