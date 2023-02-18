Father & son shot at over parking dispute in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man and his son were shot at early Friday by their neighbour and his associates in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar over a parking issue, police said.



Virender Aggarwal was shot in the chest and his son Sachin Aggarwal, 25, was wounded in his hand in the firing. They were rushed to Max hospital and are stated to be out of danger, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the incident took place Friday around 1 am when the victims were returning home from a wedding. As they approached their residence, they saw a neighbour’s car parked on the road in a way that blocked the road, they said.

They asked the neighbour, Arif, to move his car and an argument broke out. The situation was for a while placated after Arif’s landlord Furqan and other local people intervened, police said.

Later, Arif barged inside the Aggarwals’ house, a building in front of his rented accommodation, and started arguing with the family, the officer said.

The argument escalated and Arif and his associates opened fire, injuring Virender and Sachin, police added. The victim deals in building materials.

Virender’s other son Saurabh Aggarwal said 10-15 rounds were fired by the group.

Police said local people managed to catch one of Arif’s two associates.

The locals alleged that the accused, who was taken to GTB hospital, seemed under the influence of some intoxicant, police said, adding that medical examination will clear it.

According to police, Arif deals in second-hand cars and had shifted to the neighbourhood around seven to eight months ago.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered at Bhajanpura Police Station and the investigation was initiated. Arif and his other associate are absconding. Multiple teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

There is no communal angle in this incident. However, police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation, they added.

Subhash Aggarwal, the younger brother of Virender, said, “We have been living here for the past 35 years and nothing like this happened before in the area. Our society is very peaceful and people know each other for long. First time I am seeing that the firing took place over a parking issue. We have asked the accused earlier also to move his car and no scuffle took place then.”

He said that he knows Arif’s landlord who too has been living in the area for along time. “We know his landlord, who lives on the upper floor of the building, as he is also living here for the last around 35 years. We are five brothers and living in the same street.”