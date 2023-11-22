Father, son on scooty killed in Rajouri Garden mishap

New Delhi: A father and son were killed in an accident near Rajouri Garden when a car struck their scooty.



The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 20 and 21. The police received the information through a PCR call at Rajouri Garden Police Station.

The family of four - Dinesh Vasan (32), his wife Preeti (32), son Daksh (8), and son Prayan (8 months) - were residents of Uttam Nagar.

According to the police, the mishap occurred when the family was traveling on a scooty from Ramesh Nagar, having just visited Dinesh’s parents.

The family was en route to their residence in Uttam Nagar when their scooty was struck from behind by a car.

The impact of the collision resulted in injuries to all the four.

Promptly after the incident, emergency services were called, and the injured family members were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

Despite the best efforts of the medical personnel, Dinesh and Daksh were declared dead on arrival.

The victims Preeti and Prayan continue to undergo treatment for their injuries.

Law enforcement authorities have swung into action, registering an FIR under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Multiple teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to investigate the incident thoroughly.

One of the key focuses of the investigation is to review surveillance camera footage in the vicinity to identify the offending vehicle and gather critical evidence that may shed light on the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.

The authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and

assist in the ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness accounts and additional details from the public could prove crucial in understanding the sequence of events and holding those responsible accountable.