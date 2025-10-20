Father, son killed in motorcycle crash on Yamuna e-way

Noida: Tragedy struck on Sunday near Bajna Cut on the Yamuna Expressway under Nauhajheel police station limits in Mathura, when a speeding, unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying three people returning from Delhi.

The victims, residents of Khadusa village in Jalaun district, have been identified as Kashi Prasad and his sons, Vikas and Shani. The family was travelling home to celebrate Diwali when the collision occurred.

The impact was so severe that Kashi Prasad and his elder son, Vikas, died on the spot, while the younger son, Shani, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched a search for the unidentified vehicle involved in the crash.

Kashi Prasad’s brother, Sanjeev, said the deceased had been working for a private company in Delhi and were returning home on leave for the festival. “Our family’s joy turned into grief in an instant,” he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sonu Kumar confirmed that the family has been informed and further legal action will be taken based on their complaint. The accident has cast a pall of grief over the entire village.