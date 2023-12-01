Father-son duo shot at over financial dispute

New Delhi: A father-son duo was shot over a financial dispute on Wednesday night in the vicinity of Zero Pushta Road, Shastri Park.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Shastri Park.

The victims were identified as Tazim (45) and his son Sameer (21), both residents of Buland Masjid, Shastri Park.

According to the police, the victims were returning home on a two-wheeler from their scrap shop in Chandni Chowk when they were confronted near Zero Pushta Shastri Park by one Mohd Arsalam, along with his maternal uncle Intezar and several unidentified individuals.

Mohd Arsalam allegedly opened fire on the father and son duo. Tazim suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh during the attack. His condition is reported to be stable.

The Shastri Park Police Station is currently probing the incident, which has been officially registered under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code in conjunction with 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The disagreement reportedly revolves around a sum of approximately Rs. 2.78 lakh that Tazim had previously entrusted to Shamshad.