Father-son duo nabbed for stabbing man to death

A man and his son, a juvenile, have been apprehended in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad for allegedly killing a person who was in a relationship with his daughter, police said on Wednesday. Salman (25) was stabbed to death near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad on Monday afternoon. The accused was identified as Manzoor (45).

According to police, Salman was friends with Manzoor’s daughter for the past two years which her family was opposed to. Manzoor and his minor son have been apprehended while the search is on for the other son, the official said.