Father-son duo held for stealing jewellery

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a father-son duo for stealing jewellery and cash from a residence in Sarai Kale Khan.

The suspects, Sher Khan (55) and his son Imran (23), were apprehended following an extensive investigation after a complaint was lodged at Sunlight Colony Police Station. The victim, Kashmi, reported that her house was ransacked on 1 February, with valuables worth ₹50,000 stolen, including gold jewellery.

The duo, originally from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, had fled their rented home after the theft. A police team led by Inspector Amit Solanki used surveillance techniques and field intelligence to track them down in Ranjit Nagar, Delhi.

Sher Khan and Imran had gained the victim’s trust before targeting her home. After selling the stolen jewellery in Jama Masjid and Ranjit Nagar, they attempted to change their identity. Upon arrest, ₹40,000 in cash was recovered, with efforts ongoing to trace the

jewellery buyers.

The case was registered under Sections 303(2) and 305 of the BNS.