Father-son duo caught as Delhi Police bust illegal LPG hoarding, refilling racket, 50 cylinders seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have busted an illegal LPG hoarding and refilling racket in outer Delhi, arresting two people and seizing 50 cylinders along with equipment used in the operation, an official said on Friday.

The police conducted coordinated raids in the Sukhbir Nagar and Rama Vihar areas in the Rohini district on Thursday, uncovering unauthorised storage and refilling of domestic LPG cylinders, he said.

During the raids, the police arrested Kunwar Pal, 55, and his son, Pankaj Pal, 21, both residents of Sukhbir Nagar, they said. The police recovered a total of 50 Indane LPG cylinders, including 29 filled and 21 empty ones. Besides, they also seized a tempo used for transportation and a weighing scale, they said. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and BNS.

According to the police, Kunwar Pal worked as an authorised delivery personnel with an LPG gas agency and was responsible for distribution in the Rama Vihar area.

However, instead of delivering the cylinders, he allegedly diverted and stored them illegally at his premises. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were refilling gas from filled cylinders into empty ones using unauthorised equipment and selling them in the open market at inflated prices, taking advantage of demand, police said.