Father, son and electrician die of electric shock in Ranhola: Police

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man along with his son and an electrician died of an electric shock reportedly while carrying out some repair work at a private hospital in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area on Friday, police said.



A senior police officer said the exact cause of the death will be determined after autopsy reports.

“We got a PCR call at 2.48 pm saying three men were trapped in a private hospital water tank due to electric shock and urgent help was required. Immediately, a team from Ranhola Police Station was rushed,” the officer said.

Police found the bodies of the three men inside the water tank located in the hospital premises.

The victims were identified as Sarven Kumar, 59, an electrical engineer employed by the hospital, Kunwar Pal, 40, and his 20-year-old son Raman, both plumbers by profession.

“Reason of death will be established only after autopsy reports. Bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital, Delhi, and further proceedings are being conducted as per law,” the officer said.

A police team has inspected and photographed the area and a crime team and FSL team and team of Delhi Fire Service have also been pressed into duty, said the officer.

Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Service, said that two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service after the DFS received an emergency call around 2.56 pm.

“We got to know that there was current in an underground water tank made for fire. Three persons went inside the water tank to repair the motor of the pump and got electrocuted,” Atul Garg said.

Lakhan Singh, a relative of the hospital owner, said, “The incident is very tragic. I was away from the hospital when all this happened and got to know about the incident from media reports only... We are with the family members of the victim and will help them financially too”

Kunwar Pal’s wife said she was stopped from entering the hospital when shed there to check what had happened with her husband.

“My husband Kunwar Pal and my son Raman had left for the hospital. At around 5 pm, I got a call on my mobile phone and I was asked to reach the hospital soon. When I went near the main gate of the hospital, I was stopped. No one told me what had happened,” said Raj Kumar.