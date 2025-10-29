‘Father poured chemical on daughter to implicate others’

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events in the Delhi acid attack case, police on Tuesday claimed it was the father who had poured a chemical on the hand and the bag of his 20-year-old daughter to implicate those who filed rape and acid attack complaints against him a few years earlier.

According to a Delhi Police officer, the father, along with his brother and son, had devised the plan to frame others. He then carried out the act himself to mislead investigators, the officer said.

“The father poured a chemical on his daughter’s hand and bag near Ashok Vihar and escaped on a motorcycle. He orchestrated the entire plan with the help of his brother and son,” said the officer.

The officer further said that the woman, a second-year B.Com student enrolled with DU’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, and her family are being interrogated. “Further investigation is still underway, and all aspects of the conspiracy are being thoroughly verified,”

the officer added.

The student had claimed that three men hurled acid on her near Ashok Vihar while she was on her way to an extra class on Sunday. She identified the three accused as Jitender and his associates. The two associates later turned out

to be her relatives.

However, police neither found any trace of acid at the spot nor any sighting of attackers in CCTV footage. The Forensic Science Laboratory team also failed to find any discarded acid bottles in the area, and the probe revealed that the student had poured toilet cleaner on her own hand to frame the accused, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said they thoroughly investigated the acid attack incident reported in the Ashok Vihar area, and it was found that the student’s father, Akil Khan, and uncle, Vakeel Khan, had conspired to stage the attack. “They attempted to falsely implicate Jitender and the two others in the case,” he said.“The student’s brother, Yunus, dropped her at Ashok Vihar on a scooter. She then took an e-rickshaw and deboarded 300 meters from the main gate of her college. This raised suspicion among the investigators,” said the DCP, adding that the brother did not join the investigation. Yunus was later detained by police and is being questioned in the matter. Police arrested Akil Khan, accused of raping his employee and blackmailing her. Khan was also involved in a 2018 acid attack case. Investigations revealed the student’s family faked the recent attack; strict action is underway. with agency inputs