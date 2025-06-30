Father held for stabbing 10-year-old son to death

New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his father on Sunday afternoon following a dispute over playing in the rain in Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi, police said.

The accused, a daily-wage labourer (40), has been arrested and a case of murder has been registered, they said.

A PCR call was received from Dada Dev Hospital around 1:30 pm regarding the admission of a child, who had allegedly been stabbed by his father, police said. The boy was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

The boy was living with his father and three siblings in a one-room rented accommodation in Mohan Block in Sagarpur, said police in a statement.

“His mother had passed away a few years ago and the children were being looked after solely by the father,” read the statement.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred when the boy insisted on going out to play in the rain, police said. “His father objected, but the child did not comply. In fit of rage, the man picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the boy in the chest,” the statement said.

The accused rushed his son to the hospital after the attack, but the child had already succumbed to his injuries.

The doctors informed police about the incident following which an investigation was launched. The weapon of offence, a kitchen knife, has been recovered from the house and the man was taken into custody, police said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full sequence of events and circumstances leading up to the crime, they said.