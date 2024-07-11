Father held for murder, burial of newborn twin daughters

New Delhi: In a shocking and inhumane incident, Delhi Police have arrested Neeraj Solanki, a 32-year-old resident of Village Pooth Kalan, Delhi, for allegedly killing and burying his newborn twin daughters. The arrest was made in Rohtak, Haryana, following an intense manhunt by the Crime Branch’s NDR team, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.



DCP Crime Branch Amit Goel said that, on June 3, 2024, a distressing PCR call was received at Sultanpuri police station, reporting that the caller’s brother-in-law had murdered his three-day-old twin daughters and buried them at a cremation ground. The police swiftly deployed personnel to the site and obtained permission from the concerned SDM to exhume the bodies. On June 5, the exhumation was carried out, and the bodies were preserved at the mortuary of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, Delhi. A post-mortem was conducted the following day, and the bodies were handed over to their maternal uncle. The case was registered based on a complaint from the mother of the deceased, a resident of Village Ismila, Rohtak.

The Crime Branch team, tasked with tracing absconding criminals involved in heinous cases, worked relentlessly to locate Neeraj Solanki. Through a combination of manual and technical surveillance, including the efforts of Inspectors Yogesh and Vinod Yadav, SI’s Dipender, Devi Dayal, and Imran, and HC Parmanand, significant information about Solanki’s whereabouts was gathered. Despite Solanki’s attempts to evade capture by frequently changing his mobile handset, SIM cards, and hideouts, the team’s dedicated and precise technical analysis led them to his current location, Goel said.

A raid team, comprising SIs Dipender, Imran Khan, Gurmeet Singh, Devi Dayal, ASI Umardeen, HCs Parmanand, Ashish, Ram Naresh, and Rajbir, and Ct. Kuldeep was formed under the supervision of Insps Yogesh & Vinod Yadav and ACP Umesh Barthwal.

The team conducted multiple raids across Delhi and Haryana, ultimately apprehending Solanki in Sampla, Rohtak. During interrogation, Solanki confessed to his involvement in the murder and burial of his twin daughters, leading to his arrest under appropriate sections of the law, Goel mentioned.

Neeraj Solanki, a graduate of Delhi University, survives on income from his rented properties.