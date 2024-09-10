Father dead, daughter injured as MCD truck hits motorcycle

New Delhi: A fatal accident occurred near Shiv Mandir Red Light, MB Road, on Monday when a motorcycle was hit by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) truck, leading to the death of an individual and leaving his daughter seriously injured.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Pul Prahladpur Police Station. The deceased was identified as Kuldeep (45), son of Brijan Singh and the injured was identified as Anshika (18), daughter of Kuldeep, both residents of Gali No-5, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi.

According to police reports, the incident was reported to the local police station at Pul Prahladpur shortly after it occurred, with the first call being received at 1:06 pm.

The accident involved a motorcycle which was struck by the MCD truck. Upon receiving the PCR call, Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Vishnu promptly reached the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two individuals riding the motorcycle were critically injured in the collision.

The victims were immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital for medical treatment following the accident.

At 3:36 pm, a second PCR call was received by the police, updating them about the medical condition of the victims from AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The victim Kuldeep was declared brought dead by the attending doctors, while his daughter, Anshika, remains under medical care and is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

The Crime Team conducted a thorough inspection of the accident site, and both the offending truck and the damaged motorcycle were seized by the police for further investigation. The driver of the MCD truck fled the scene following the accident and remains

at large.

A case has been registered at the Pul Prahladpur police station. Charges include sections 281, 106(1), and 125A BNS, with further investigation underway. The police are actively searching for the absconding truck driver.

This tragic accident has drawn attention to the increasing number of road accidents in the area and the lack of adherence to traffic rules, particularly by heavy vehicles.