Fatal stabbing over girl: 19-yr-old held for murder of Swiggy driver

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old boy for the murder of a 28-year-old Swiggy delivery boy over a girl.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Vijay Vihar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sharma (28) however, the accused has been identified as Nikhil Tomar alias Neeraj alias Rakka (19) resident of Nithari, Delhi. According to the police reports, at approximately 5:20 PM on October 9, a PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar Police Station, reporting that a person had been stabbed near Nirankari Bhawan.

Local police rushed to the scene, only to find that the injured man had already been transported to the hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff, the victim was declared dead upon arrival.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Sharma, a delivery driver working for Swiggy.

Following initial investigations, an FIR was registered, dated October 9, 2024, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police immediately launched an investigation to solve the murder.

Given the severity of the case, multiple police teams were formed under the leadership of Inspector Sushil Sharma and the supervision of the ACP of Rohini. The teams consisted of several officers, including Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Rajeev, Mohit, Saurav, and Jagdish, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Kailash Yadav and Deepak Chand, and other police personnel.

The investigation revealed that the victim had a criminal background, with three previous criminal cases registered against him. On the day of the murder, Deepak was ambushed while riding his motorcycle near home and stabbed multiple times. Investigators analyzed 150 to 200 CCTV clips and identified suspect Nikhil Tomar, who confessed during interrogation and revealed the location of the murder weapon, which was recovered by police. Nikhil provided information about his accomplices, prompting ongoing raids to apprehend them. He disclosed that the motive for the killing was a dispute over a mutual female friend, leading to their violent confrontation. Nikhil Tomar has a history of juvenile offenses.