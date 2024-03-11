Fatal shooting incident claims life of 24-yr-old man, leaving another injured

New Delhi: A man was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting incident outside the public toilet near the Asha Dispensary, Brahmpuri Pulia, on Saturday evening.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Seelampur Police Station.

The deceased victim was identified as Arbaaz (24), son of Zahur, and the injured was identified as Abid alias Bhondu (22), son of Sajid, both residents of Jafrabad, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident took place around 8:45 P.M., during which the deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen. Upon arrival at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Arbaaz had a criminal record, with five cases against him including riot, extortion, and murder.

This was not his first encounter with violence; Arbaaz had previously survived an attack in June last year, which claimed the life of his brother, Hamza.

The second victim, Abid is battling life-threatening injuries at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head

and waist.

Abid has a past tainted with crime, having been involved in a murder case as a minor in 2018.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Crime Team have examined the scene, recovering 10 empty shells of 7.65 mm caliber.

Efforts to identify the

assailants are underway, with police analyzing CCTV footage from the area.

The comprehensive investigation launched by police, involving scrutiny of CCTV footage and collection of forensic evidence, has raised concerns regarding gang-related activities and public safety.