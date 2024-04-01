Fatal fire breaks out in gas pipeline in Delhi, resulting in death of labourer

NEW DELHI: A fire erupted due to the leakage in the IGL gas pipeline in Pardeep Vihar, which claimed the life of one worker and left another severely injured. The Burari Police Station received the information about the incident through a PCR call.



The victims were identified as Raj Kumar (42), son of Haruni Raut, while the injured worker was identified as Praveen. Both hailed from Surender colony, Jhorodha part-1, Delhi.

Upon receiving the distress call around 10:53 PM on Saturday, the police and fire department promptly responded to the scene. Emergency responders found the pipeline ablaze upon arrival, prompting them to cordon off the area for public safety. Two fire tenders were dispatched to extingusih the fire. The fire was successfully extinguished after a strenuous effort by the fire fighting team with the assistance of an IGL laborer who helped stop the gas leakage, preventing further escalation of the disaster.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two laborers, Raj Kumar, and Parveen, were engaged in repair work on behalf of an authorized service provider for IGL when the fire erupted.

Raj Kumar sustained serious injuries in the incident and was initially taken to Burari Hospital before being transferred to LNJP Hospital for advanced medical care. Tragically, Raj Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

The police have initiated a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code for further investigation into the incident.

This tragedy has shed light on the dangers faced by workers involved in the maintenance and repair of city infrastructure. The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety measures and protocols followed by contractors and service providers working on critical infrastructure like gas pipelines.

It underscores the urgent need for stringent safety standards and regular audits to prevent such incidents in the future. Local authorities and IGL officials are expected to conduct a thorough review of the circumstances leading to the fire, focusing on the adherence to safety protocols and the sequence of events that resulted in this fatal outcome.