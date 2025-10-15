Fatal accidents fall by 2.9%, deaths in road crashes dip by 2.5% till Sept

new delhi: Delhi has witnessed a marginal but steady decline in road crash deaths and fatal crashes this year, according to the latest data released by the Delhi Traffic Police.

Till September 2025, road crash fatalities reduced by 2.5 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year, while fatal crashes dropped by 2.9 per cent. Officials attributed the decline to systematic, evidence-based safety interventions and a multi-pronged approach focused on enforcement, road engineering, and awareness.

As per official figures, road crash deaths came down from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 in 2025 during the January–September period. Fatal crashes also reduced from 1,148 to 1,115 during the same time frame.

The data underscores the city’s continuing efforts to implement targeted measures aimed at reducing risks on its roads and preventing deaths.

A significant part of the strategy comes from the Crash Research Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police, which analyses data on road crashes, identifying patterns and high-risk locations across the city.

These identified “blackspots” are then taken up by the traffic engineering cell, which works to suggest infrastructure upgrades, signage improvements, and other road safety measures.

The annual review of road crash data, formerly known as the Accident Report in Delhi, has also undergone a conceptual shift. Officials have replaced the word “accident” with “crash” to align with international practices that treat such incidents as preventable rather than inevitable.

“This change has empowered the government to be more proactive in saving lives on the road through evidence-based and targeted interventions and programs. The continued reduction in road crash deaths is a direct result of targeting risk factors and recommending life-saving measures at high-risk locations,” said Ajay Chaudhry, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic Management Division Zone (II).

In 2025, the Delhi Traffic Police identified 143 high-risk locations across the National Capital Territory where safety interventions were recommended.

These included redesigning road stretches, repairing carriageways, and installing new traffic signage to ensure smoother and safer commutes. The traffic police have also been actively participating in District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings alongside other departments to implement district-level measures.

These meetings, held under the guidelines of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, allow for coordination between police officials, including Assistant Commissioners and traffic circle inspectors, and civic bodies responsible for infrastructure.

Special focus has been given to pedestrian-heavy and vulnerable locations, particularly around schools, colleges, and hospitals. The police have recommended speed calming measures at over 30 such locations this year.

These include installation of speed breakers, design adjustments at roundabouts, and safer pedestrian crossings to reduce risks for vulnerable road users. Delhi Traffic Police have trained over 3,600 personnel in speed management, enforcement, and crash research, with workshops on traffic techniques and high-risk corridor mapping. Officials say these measures are gradually improving road safety, reflected in a recent drop in fatal crashes.