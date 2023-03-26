Farmhouse in south Delhi sealed, attached for due property tax: MCD

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday said it has “sealed” a farmhouse in the Chhattarpur area for alleged non-payment of property tax amounting to nearly Rs 1.09 crore.



The taxpayer “failed to pay the outstanding tax dues since 2004-05, despite being given ample opportunities by the MCD to pay outstanding dues”, the civic body said in a statement.

The MCD is taking similar action against big tax defaulters for “sealing/attachment of farm houses/other properties in various areas”, it said.

The MCD in the ongoing drive to crackdown on property tax defaulters has “sealed/attached one farm house today in DLF Chhatterpur area located in south Delhi. Approximately Rs 1.09 crore of property tax is outstanding against the property”, it said.

In order to avoid such action, property tax defaulters are advised to pay their outstanding dues on or before March 31 and avail the benefits of the Samriddhi Amnesty scheme launched by the MCD.

The scheme is valid only up to March 31, the statement said.