Farmers, villagers hold ‘Mahapanchayat’

NEW DELHI: Farmers and residents of Delhi’s 360 villages on Sunday held a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in North West Delhi’s Mangolpur Kalan, and decided to extend their support to only those who will assure to resolve their long pending issues which include a host of civic woes, land reforms and matters related to basic amenities.

Thousands of farmers and villagers gathered at the Mangolpur Kalan for the Mahapanchayat called by North India’s largest Khap Palam 360, and raised their voice against the neglect that the city’s rural belt has been facing since long.

The ‘Mahapanchayat’ was addressed by Khap chief Surender Solanki, who hit- out at the government for allegedly neglecting the Delhi’s rural belt over the past several years, while their condition has become pitiable with lack of basic amenities which has forced people to live in miserable conditions.

He made it clear that they will support only those

who will assure to resolve the long pending issues of the city’s rural belt. Solanki said that the villagers will no more fall for any verbal assurances by

anyone, and demand actual work to be done on ground.

Earlier, the villagers had decided to boycott the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Delhi, as they were fed up of being neglected by the government.

He said that there are long pending problems of the city’s rural belt including non- allotment of alternative plots in lieu of the acquired farmland, land reforms, allegedly taking away gram sabha land in the name of urbanization, and not developing the same for the use of the rural population.

Many of Delhi’s villages even lack basic infrastructure such as proper drainage, sewerage system, water supply,

garbage management and host of other issues. City’s urban villages lack basic facilities like proper parks and recreational areas and others, as per the Khap leader. With sewers overflowing, poor waste disposal,

lack of proper water supply and other things, many villages in Delhi’s rural belt are in a state of disrepair.