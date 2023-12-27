Farmers to get 10% developed land, 33% reservation in vending zone

Greater Noida: The GNIDA board also approved a slew of decisions to address the demands of farmers across the villages of Greater Noida on Tuesday.

The Board has agreed to the proposal of giving 10 percent developed plots to all the farmers as per the notifications related to the orders of the Supreme Court and High Court.

The proposal was discussed with the Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh by CEO NG Ravi Kumar NG, which was accepted and sent to the government for further approval.

Once implemented, the farmers will be able to get 10 percent (maximum 2500 square meters) of the acquired land. This will fulfill the long pending demand of farmers, a senior GNIDA officer said.