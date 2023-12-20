Farmers protest in Noida over Dadri power plant compensation

Noida: Hundreds of farmers joined by women and the elderly from 24 villages of Greater Noida have been protesting for the past 48 hours in the winter chill outside NTPC office in sector 24 of Noida demanding equal compensation and employment.



The demonstration is being held under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP). President of BKP Sukhbeer Khalifa said that NTPC has been misleading the farmers for the last 40 years.

The issue dates back to 1985, when the state government acquired land from 23 villages in Dadri to set up the NTPC power plant. But the farmers are not satisfied with the compensation given by the government.

“There has been a lot of discrimination against farmers. The farmers demand that all farmers should be given equal compensation and employment,” said Khalifa.

According to Khalifa, farmers staged protests outside the NTPC Dadri plant for several months despite which no result was achieved. Farmers have now decided to surround the headquarters in Noida and have pitched their tents.

Officials of the organisation have also made arrangements for the protesting farmers. A large number of police remained deployed at the protest site on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by NTPC, it was stated that the plant in Dadri was constructed between 1986 and 1995. The acquisition was done as per the rules of that time. After so many years, protests are now being held regarding some demands.

“From time to time, during various talks with the protesters, it is no longer possible to consider giving equal compensation and jobs. Whereas it has been said to provide regular employment to 182 land-based people on the basis of available vacancies, suitability and eligibility,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, nearly two dozen women fell ill during the demonstration and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Doctors said that they were administered treatment and are stable.