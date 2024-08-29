Farmers protest against Kangana in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Scores of farmers, under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, organised a protest against actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday over her derogatory remarks on the farmers’ protest.



“There is strong agitation among farmers over the recent statement of Kangana Ranaut insulting the farmers involved in the farmers’ movement. Such reprehensible and untruthful comments are not tolerable. Who is behind and supporting her?” said National President, Vikas Pradhan.

The farmers said that they are ‘annadatas’ who provide food security to the nation. “The farmers’ movement at the borders of Delhi was part of their fight against the system for their rights. Several innocent farmers lost their lives while protesting under chilling cold, heat waves, and adverse conditions,” Vice President Alok Nagar said.

The farmers have pressed their three demands. “Firstly, we demand Ranaut to apologise to the farmers from an open stage. Secondly, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) should expel her immediately. Lastly, an FIR should be registered against her for making such derogatory remarks and appropriate legal actions should be taken,” said Brijesh Bhati, National spokesperson of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha.The farmers held a peaceful march and handed over a memorandum to (ACP)-I, which was addressed to the President of India.

The BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, recently alleged that “rapes, murders” were committed during the farm struggle, but farmers continued to stage protests. Meanwhile, the BJP in a statement said, “Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to speak on policy matters on behalf of the party and has not been given permission to do so. Ms Ranaut has been directed to refrain from making such statements.”