Farmer leader among 180 booked for protesting at NOIDA office

noida: As many as 180 people, including farmer’s leader Sukhbir Khalifa, have been booked by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for protesting at the Noida Authority office in Sector 6 without permission and manhandling authority officials. On Monday, farmers from over 50-60 villages reached the Noida Authority office. They said that the protest was held for demanding better rehabilitation facilities but alleged that the Noida authority has cheated them.



“At the time when authority acquired our lands, several promises were made by the authority but none of them have been fulfilled yet. Our demands include 10% of total land acquired be given back to the farmers for their private use, 1,000 square metres for residential use in villages and permission for commercial activities on plots meant for residential use,” Sukhbir Khalifa said.

He also mentioned that they have decided to protest against the Noida Authority after the officials did nothing in the four months since their last protest.

An official of the Noida authority stated that their demands have been sent to the state government for approval.

Meanwhile, the agitation turned ugly as the farmers blocked the authority gates and didn’t allow smooth functioning of the authority premises. While farmers also got in a scuffle with officials of the authority.

A complaint has been given to by a Junior engineer of the Noida authority at the Phase 1 police station in which he has alleged that some unidentified persons from the mob manhandled and also tried to strangle him. However, with the presence of police force, he was saved.

Police officials said that they have registered an FIR on the basis of complaint received. The case has been registered against Khalifa, 35 identified people while 100 unidentified men and 50 unidentified women have also

been booked.