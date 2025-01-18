Faridabad: Property dealer shot dead by cousin over land dispute

Faridabad: A property dealer was shot dead allegedly by his cousin over a land dispute here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night when the victim, Narendra, was working in his office, police said.

Narendra’s brother, Pradeep, told the police that he had dropped his brother at his office in Old Faridabad Chowk around 9 pm. After some time, Ankit, who works in the victim’s office, informed Pradeep that Narendra had been shot.

Pradeep immediately rushed to the spot where he saw their cousin, Vikas, and his friends, Ashish Chaprana and Kuldeep Singh, attempting to flee after shooting Narendra twice in the chest, as per the complaint.

“I took my brother to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” Pradeep said in his complaint.

Based on Pradeep’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Vikas, Ashish and Kuldeep under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act at the Faridabad Old Police Station, police said.

The police suspects the cause of death to be a land dispute. The matter is under investigation, they said.

“Police is analysing the CCTV footage. Five teams have been deployed to arrest the accused,” Inspector Shri Bhagwan, SHO of Faridabad Old police station.