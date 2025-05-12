Faridabad: Man arrested for shooting mother-in-law

FARIDABAD: A man was arrested in Faridabad’s Nangla Enclave for allegedly shooting his mother-in-law following a dispute with his estranged wife, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Rita Giri, is recovering in hospital and stated to be out of danger. According to her complaint, Giri’s daughter Priyanka married the accused, Ramveer, in 2009 but left him after years of alleged harassment.

She later filed a maintenance case. Giri alleged Ramveer had been threatening them to withdraw it.

On Friday night, he allegedly broke into their home and shot her in the stomach before fleeing.

Police arrested him within 24 hours. During interrogation, Ramveer claimed it was a love marriage and blamed his mother-in-law for the separation. Authorities are investigating the source of the firearm.